Shanta Chhetri raises the demand of setting up a Sainik school in Darjeeling

Thank you Sir, for allowing me to speak. Sir, it is a well known fact that the Gorkha soldiers have been an indispensable part of the Indian Army. Hundreds of our brave Gorkha soldiers have laid down their lives for the country in war against China, Pakistan, apart from their sacrifices in World War I and II.

Sir, we cannot also forget their ongoing contribution and sacrifices against terrorism. At present 70,000 Gorkhas are serving the nation in 7 Gorkha Regiment and 37 Battalion besides at the establishment.

So, I urge the Hon’ble Defence Minister, keeping in mind the growing requirement of trained military personnel and marshal capability of Gorkha’s youths, for the establishment of Sainik School in Darjeeling Hills is highly recommended.

I further urge the Hon’ble Minister, through you, to name the Sainik School after Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Dhan Singh Thapa.

Thank you, Sir.