Shanta Chhetri makes a Special Mention on the need for setting up a biodiversity research institute in the Darjeeling Hills region

FULL TRANSCRIPT

It is well known that the Darjeeling hill region is rich in the flora and fauna of tropical, temperate and alpine ecosystems. The region is rich in its diversity of trees, shrubs, climbers, medicinal, aromatic and spice plants, as well as ornamental plants such as orchids which have tremendous scope for commercial plantation.

As we all know, Thailand caters to about 90 per cent of the Indian market for orchid flowers, and it is also true that there are no Indian nurseries capable of cultivating orchids on a large scale. The Darjeeling hill region is fully capable of catering to the orchid market with a little help from the Government.

Therefore I humbly request the Honourable Minister for Environment and Climate Change to set up a biodiversity education and training research institute in the Darjeeling hills, which, through scientific studies of the rich diversity of trees, shrubs, climbers, etc. of the region, will fetch fruitful results in terms of benefitting the local population as well as the nation

Thank you, Sir.