Santanu Sen asks a Question on the possibility of bringing back the 80-20 Centre-State funding ratio

Sir, as you know, the fund allocated for every primary student is Rs 4.48 and for every upper-primary student is Rs 6.71. Though there might be slight differences in the rice consumption quantities across the States, the expenditures on grocery, cooking materials and other things are almost the same. As you also know, before 2014, that is, before the present Government came to power, the Centre-State ratio for the sharing of funding was 70 per cent to 30 per cent. Prior to that, it was even 80 is to 20.

My humble Question to the Honourable Minister is, can we bring back the previous ratio of 80 is to 20, Centre is to State?

Thank you.