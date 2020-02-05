Nadimul Haque raises a Point of Order regarding faultily naming members in Parliament Bulletin

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I want to make a Point of Order. Roll of members

“There shall be a Roll of Members of the Council which shall be signed by

every member, before taking his seat, in the presence of the Secretary-General.”

Sir, today we received a Parliament Bulletin, at the end of which some members were named. Sir, the Point of Order is a member who was not present in the House yesterday, Dola Sen, has been named. She is not here, yet she has been named for gross disorderly conduct.

Sir, ek minister bahar itna bada gross disorderly conduct kar raha hain, goli marne ki baat kar rahe hain. Us par koi action nahin ho raha.