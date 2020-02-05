Manas Bhunia asks a Question on scheme for job opportunities for unemployed youths

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you Sir.

Through you Sir, I want to ask the Hon’ble Minister who is in charge of the labour department, that in his reply, he has cited that as per the survey by the labour bureau and survey by the NSO, PSLNS

In 2013 – 2014 unemployment rate was 3.4%.

In 2015 – 2016 unemployment rate was 3.7%.

In 2017 – 2018 it has risen to 6%.

Now, in 2019 – 2020, we just crossed over to 2020-2021, it has risen to 6.7%.

It is a serious situation of unemployment, where the government promised to provide two crore jobs per year in the last five years. What is your explanation?