Dr Santanu Sen makes a Special Mention on reduction of funds for MGNREGA

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, only rural households used to get employment of 100 days in a year. Such rural jobs scheme helped in the creation of more liquidity on the rural front in the form of employment generation, which leads to more rural development and improved market conditions.

Surprisingly in the last consecutive years, our government has been allotting less amount of funds in comparison to the actual expenditure of the previous years. According to last year’s expenditure the estimate for the financial year 2020 was Rs 71,000 crore. But again like previous year, an amount of Rs 61,500 crore has been allotted in the recently placed budget, which is nearly 13% less.

When the unemployment in our country is rapidly increasing, such decrease in funds for such schemes will further increase the rural unemployment. So our Government of India must give a serious thought over it.

Thank you.