Sudip Bandyopadhyay speaks on the need for the Centre’s help for beautification of the river Ganga in Kolkata

Sir, I would request you to even direct the Government on the issue of the development, renovation and beautification of the river Ganga in Kolkata. In addition, a statue of Swami Vivekananda, who is worshipped by all members of this House, can be set up in the city of Kolkata, near his residence.

I know that the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi are going to be developed in a big way. Thousands of crore of rupees will be spent on that. Then, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been set up at a cost of more than Rs 3,000 crore. So why can’t a statue of Swami Vivekananda be set up at an expenditure of only Rs 100 crore, which is only about a tenth of the budgetary allocation for the Ganga development plan in Varanasi? Is liye hamara Kalkatta ka Ganga ka beautification ke liye Sarkar ko aage kadam badane ke liye, aap ka madhyam se, main request karoonga.