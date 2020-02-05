Sudip Bandyopadhyay demands information about Dr Farooq Abdullah from the Govt

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I just want to make you a request.

Sir, before the Session, when you convened a meeting of the all party leaders, then also the issue regarding Dr Farooq Abdullah – his age, his health – was discussed. Why is he not allowed to attend Parliament Session? Even when the Parliamentary Affairs Minister convened a meeting, the same issue was discussed.

Sir, I would request you to intimate the House at least what is his position? There is nothing wrong in it. Why the main Opposition party will suddenly be given a scope to stage a walkout.

Sir, my humble submission to the government is to intimate the House about Dr Farooq Abdullah’s health. Please. That is it. You convene, Sir.