Saugata Roy’s intervention regarding Minister’s reply on child trafficking

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, it is sad that Ministers do not read the Question properly before giving an answer, because of which, often the answers are not accurate.

The Question is ‘whether the incidents of illegal trafficking of children have increased many fold in the country?’

What is the answer? ‘The NCRB collects data on human trafficking from states and union territories’.

The question is on child traffickng while the answer is on human trafficking. Human trafficking is a holistic thing, it includes child trafficking, adult trafficking and in particular women tafficking.

So, when this answer is not accurate, how can other answers be correct? He just made a statement that child trafficking is highest in West Bengal. If his answer is wrong, the fate of his party would be the same as that in Delhi. This was bound to happen.

The Minister should know that two years ago, one BJP leader was arrested from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on the charges of child trafficking

<interruptions>