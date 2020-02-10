Saugata Roy opposes the introduction of Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Under Rule 72 (1) of the Rules and Procedures of the House, I oppose the introduction of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

My objection is related to the setting up of this institute at Jamnagar in Gujarat. I had protested earlier when the Gift city was established at Ahmedabad. Whatever new is coming up will be set up in Gujarat? Why Gujarat? Sir, Kerala has a glorious ayurvedic tradition, Bengal has a glorious ayurvedic tradition. So why not set up the same in Kolkata instead of Gujarat? <interruptions>

Sir, that is why I say that this institute should not come up at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Instead, it should be placed either in the centre of the country in Delhi, or Varanasi or Kerala or West Bengal which have got glorious traditions in Ayurveda research.

That is why Sir, I oppose this Bill to set up an institute in Gujarat. We also object to the way some Members from the ruling party are speaking. Sir, in your dispense such things should not be allowed. Aap vyastha dijiye ke aisa na kiya jaye.