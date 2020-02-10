Saugata Roy asks a Question on India’s economy

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I have seldom seen a reply which is as bad and as sketchy on a very crucial Question regarding India’s economy. If you read with me the Question, the sectors which have taken the hit of the sliding growth rate. In the whole reply, there is no mention of any sector, only auto etc has been named.

Again, in the Question, part E says, ‘the manner in which the government proposes to steer the economy on the path of growth’. Instead of saying some blah blah about what the budget has done, specific measure to steer the economy towards the path of growth in this very critical situation when the GDP growth rate has slumped to an 11-year low, and when the unemployment rate has slumped to a 45-year low, specific steps needed to steer the economy on the path of growth has not been mentioned.

I would like to ask the Minister directly, that in this very dire situation, a very critical situation, whether the government is thinking of giving any fiscal stimulus to the economy which was badly hit by demonetisation the hurried implementation of GST. Whether at this stage where there is no money in the hands of the consumer <interruption by Speaker>

Thank you, Sir.