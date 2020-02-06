Sajda Ahmed requests for Deulti Station to be named after Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay

Thank you, Sir, for giving me the time. I would like to draw the attention of the Government to a very important proposal related to the Ministry of Railways. My constituency has a glorious past related to culture and literature. The great Bengali novelist, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay built his house in Samtapur in 1923. It is in Bagnan-II block in my constituency. The house is now famously known as Sarat Chandra Kuthi, with his samadhi inside the compound. Lots of tourists visit the place every day. As you know, the great novelist’s works have been made into fifty films, in many Indian languages. The famous Devdas is one of these. Deulti Station, part of South Easten Railway, is the nearest station to Sarat Chandra Kuthi. On behalf of the people of my constituency and fans of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, I urge the Government to rename Deulti Station as Sarat Chandra Station as well as develop it, considering its importance as the nearest railway station to the most famous tourist attraction of the area. Thank you, Sir.