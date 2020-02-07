Kalyan Banerjee asks a question on Poshan Abhiyaan

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Madam through you I am suggesting one thing, regarding Anganwadi under social reforms schemes. All these below poverty line women who have been engaged, those who have been given priority, why a statute is not being brought to help self-help groups?

I am giving you an example. In a self-help group, women are doing extremely well. There, self-help groups will get priority. But behind the self-help groups, there are some other people who are getting assured benefits; these are not going to self help groups.

Whether can you think of a mechanism, can we fix it by legislation?