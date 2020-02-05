Kalyan Banerjee asks a Question on fake news regulation mechanism

Sir, I want to ask the question through you. Whether any mechanism has been fixed all through out the day to find out that any fake news is being published, printed, or pornography, specially child pornography, is circulated?

Have these mechanisms been formulated, formed by the central government, or not. If that so, how many cases have been detected and in how many cases the perpetrators have been punished?

There is an answer here, of course I say that, the Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology and Ministry of Home Affairs as well as police are regularly in touch. With great respect, this is a very vague answer. I need a completely definite answer whether it has been done or not