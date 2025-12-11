Sajda Ahmed’s Supplementary Question on the Union government’s plans to ensure scientific, responsible, transparent and accountable dam operation decisions

flooding in my constituency – Udaynarayanpur, Amta, and Bagnan in Howrah along with the adjoining districts of Hooghly and Bankura occurs each year due to improper operation and water release from the Maithon and Panchet dams of DVC Will the hon. Minister kindly state what measures are being undertaken to ensure scientific and responsible reservoir management, and what framework the Government intends to establish to make dam operation decisions transparent and accountable?