Mala Roy’s Zero Hour mention on the urgent need to repair 14 major roads in her constituency that fall under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Port

Thank you, Sir. I rise to draw the attention of this House to an issue of grave public importance that directly affects lakhs of citizens of my constituency, Kolkata Dakshin. A total of 14 major roads in my constituency fall under the jurisdiction of the Major Port Authorities. Sir, these are not ordinary neighbourhood lanes. They are critical

transport corridors used daily by thousands of workers, students, transporters, and local residents. Many of these roads also bear heavy movement of cargo trucks due to their proximity to the port. Most of these roads are riddled with deep potholes, craters, waterlogging, and broken surfaces, leading to repeated accidents and disruptions.