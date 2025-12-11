June Maliah’s Zero Hour mention on the demand that the Union government releases Rs 37,000 crore due to Bengal in lieu of destruction by cyclones

Thank you, Sir. Sir, over the past decades, the sea surface temperature of the Bay of Bengal has risen by 10 degree Celsius. This sharp increase has created an ideal environment for cyclone formation which severely impacts the States on the East Coast of the country. One of the States that is impacted is my State of West Bengal. In fact, cyclones like Bulbul, Amphan, Yaas, and Dana have destroyed and impacted the lives of thousands of people in my constituency. However, what is extremely concerning is that the funds worth nearly Rs. 37,000 crore are due for the Amphan and Yass Cyclones alone in my State. Out of the amount asked by the State Government, the Union has only

given seven per cent of the funds. Sir, through you, I want to request the Union Government not to politicize topics like cyclones and natural calamities. People lose their lives. People lose their livelihoods. It has been over five years since Amphan. I demand to release Rs. 37,000 crore which is pending regarding cyclones in West Bengal. Thank you, Sir.