June Maliah’s Supplementary Question on reinstating Jagannath Express’s halt at Danton station in her constituency

Sir, Dantan and Pashchim Medinipur lie on the Odisha border. There is a large community of Lord Jagannath devotees who were dependent on the Jagannath Express earlier. Since the halt was removed during COVID and not restored afterwards, they are facing significant hardship. Through you, Sir, I would like to ask the hon. Minister whether the Ministry will restore the halt at Dantan and what timeline the Ministry proposes for this in the interest of the devotees and the local population. SHRI ASHWINI VAISHNAW: Hon. Speaker, Sir, this Question was related to Guntakal and Nandya. Hon. MP has raised a question about the Dantan Station. I will get back to her after getting the details of that.