Rachna Banerjee’s Zero Hour mention on the huge amount of dues owed to the Bengal government by the Union government

Thank you so much, Madam for giving me this opportunity. I stand here to raise a very important issue regarding pending dues for my State of West Bengal. The Union Government owes over Rs.19,000 crore to the State of West Bengal under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan alone. Overall dues under various schemes amount to a staggering Rs.2 lakh crore. Madam, till date, no official reasons have been given for the unilateral stoppage of funds from the Union Government. I want to ask this. If the States are required to bear 40 per cent of the financial burden of the scheme, then why does the prefix “PM” need to come? Moreover, I want to know how can the Union Government stop funds for the different schemes altogether. Even the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education stated that withholding funds for the pre-existing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for not adopting PM-SHRI scheme is wrong. The

Education Minister and Education Secretary of West Bengal both have issued multiple letters to the Union Education Ministry. However, no funds have been released yet. It is extremely disheartening that even after having a MoS from West Bengal, the Minister has not released a single penny for West Bengal under the scheme. I would request BJP and the MoS to stand for Maa, Mati, Manush, and accept the vision of Mamata Banerjee, our Chief Minister, and give West Bengal the respect it deserves. Thank you so much. Jai Bangla!