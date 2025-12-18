Mitali Bag’s Supplementary Question on the reasons for less than 40% applicants receiving the National Overseas Scholarship for tribal students

Sir, thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak. Approximately 20 scholarships are awarded each year under this scheme. Is such a limited number of scholarships justifiable for a national-level programme? Further, in the academic year 2025–26, less than 40 per cent of the selected underprivileged students received their national scholarship funds within the stipulated time. Through you, I would like to ask the Hon. Minister to clarify the reasons for this serious delay and to inform the House of the current status of the disbursement of the pending scholarship funds.