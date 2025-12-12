Kalipada Saren Kherwal’s Zero Hour mention on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Jhargram district

Honorable Chairperson Sir, Greetings (Johar-Namaskar). Today I am raising an important issue in this August House and I am thankful to you for giving me this opportunity. Recently, the Central government had proposed to set up 85 NavodayaVidyalaya across the nation. It is a matter of great joy, as promotion of education is our responsibility. But, unfortunately, out of 85 not even a single NavodayaVidyalaya has been established in West Bengal. Last year, it was discussed that 28 NavodayaVidyalaya had to be set up in West Bengal, out of which only two had been worked upon, one of them is in my constituency Jhargram, and other one is in East Bardhaman. We are all aware that NavodalayaVidyalaya produces bright students, who are also doing well in the field of education, sports, and culture. Along with this, they are also capable of achieving success in the exams conducted at national level. Therefore, through you, I would like to request the Central government to keep aside the political discrimination and would ask that West Bengal should also get their deserving shares out of the proposed 85 NavodayaVidyalayaacross India. Moreover, the proposal to set up NavodayaVidyalaya in Jhargram should also be expedited at the earliest. Thank you.