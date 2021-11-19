Mamata Banerjee pens poem on the rights of farmers

Today, to celebrate the repealing of the three controversial agricultural laws, Mamata Banerjee wrote a poem on her Facebook page on the rights of farmers and the fight that brought them the victory, called ‘Annadatader Annar Adhikar’, which translates as ‘Rights of food-producers to the food’.

Earlier, in the morning, she had tweeted her congratulations to the farmers of the entire country.

Like in her tweet, in the poem too, Mamata Banerjee paid her tribute to the fighting spirit of the farmers for their rights.

In the poem, she congratulated the farmers for their victory and at the same time wrote that, without naming the party, the BJP’s arrogance and vanity have shattered to pieces.

https://www.facebook.com/MamataBanerjeeOfficial/posts/4859729137427722