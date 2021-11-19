This victory is of the farmers’: Mamata Banerjee

The prime minister today announced the repealing of the three controversial agricultural laws, popularly known as the farm laws, passed in 2020.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the withdrawal. Congratulating the farmers of the country, she wrote, “This is YOUR VICTORY!”

The tweet, posted on the morning of November 19, says:

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

The Trinamool Congress also tweeted about it from its account.

Jai Kisan!