November 19, 2021

This victory is of the farmers’: Mamata Banerjee

The prime minister today announced the repealing of the three controversial agricultural laws, popularly known as the farm laws, passed in 2020.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the withdrawal. Congratulating the farmers of the country, she wrote, “This is YOUR VICTORY!”

The tweet, posted on the morning of November 19, says:

The Trinamool Congress also tweeted about it from its account.

 

Jai Kisan!

 