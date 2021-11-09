BJP does not know the ABCs of leading a movement: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing the opposition, Mamata Banerjee said today, “The opposition does not know how to respect the Vidhan Sabha. Its MLAs come and go whenever they feel like it. I feel pained, though I don’t really mind.”

She then congratulated the MLAs and said: “I congratulate you all, who came here after winning the mandate of the people. Always remember that you have come here to work for the people. All of us have received the love and blessings of the people, which are never to be taken lightly.”

“I would like to tell the opposition ‘Shubho Bijoya’, ‘Shubho Deepawali’, ‘Shubho Chhath Puja’ and ‘Shubho Ahankar’ (‘Happy Vanity’),” she said at the end of her speech.

“Durga Puja got over without any kind of problem. We have to maintain peace during Chhath Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja too. Bengal lives through its festivals,” said the chief minister.

In her speech, Mamata Banerjee highlighted the achievements of the various schemes of her government:

We implement whatever we promise in our manifesto.

Duare Sarkar has been appreciated everywhere. It would become the best scheme in the world. Three crore people have already come to the Duare Sarkar camps.

The next phase of Duare Sarkar camps would begin on November 16. The Duare Ration Scheme too would start.

Lakhs of women have benefitted from the Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme.

Paray Paray Samadhan too would start soon.

A few lakh students have benefitted from Student Credit Cards.

The state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from November 16.

We have started the Krishak Bandhu Scheme.

In the future, Bengal would emerge as the best destination for industrial investment.

The economy of the state would tread a new path through the Deocha-Pachami coal mining project.

Those who would lose their lands as a result of the coal mines coming up at Deocha-Pachami would get compensation as well as built houses and a job for one member of their families.

The Bengal government would invest Rs 35,000 crore in this coal mining project, of which Rs 10,000 crore would be invested in aids and rehabilitation. One lakh job opportunities would be created. No land would be taken forcefully like what happened in Singur.

Ragunathpur in Purulia has seen an investment worth Rs 72,000 crore.

Ragunathpur in Purulia has seen an investment worth Rs 72,000 crore. We have ensured eight crore doses of vaccine against COVID-19 in Bengal. However, in comparison to many other states, Bengal has received fewer doses.

The Centre has done nothing for the common people. Yet, the BJP talks of movements at the drop of a hat. The BJP leaders don’t know the ABCs of leading a movement.

The BJP government increases prices. It expects the state governments to put the states in debt to fulfil its demands. It has earned Rs 4 lakh crore. Ask it to distribute that money amongst the states.

If the price of diesel is increased, the prices of crops would have to be increased as well. We continue to provide subsidies to farmers.

The Union government does not compensate us that amount.

Instead of bringing ‘Achhe din’, as promised, the BJP government has brought ‘Bure din’. I pray that the people ultimately get real ‘Achhe din’.

Subrata Mukherjee’s death also came up in her speech. She said: “He has left us. He loved to join us any time for adda. He did not get Covid, but a heart attack took him away. Some things just can’t be accepted.”