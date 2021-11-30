Md. Nadimul Haque raises questions on TB threat

FULL TRANSCRIPT

First Supplementary Question

Sir,

I want to ask whether the government is aware that modelling studies have projected that TB mortality rates in 2021 and 2022 will be much higher than 2020 due to the spill-over effect of COVID?

Second Supplementary Question

Sir,

I want to ask that, as the minister has said that the vaccine of TB is under preparation, I want to ask whether the government has adopted any measures to increase the testing for TB because COVID testing is taking much, much priority over TB testing. So, have they taken any measures to increase the testing for TB along with these COVID prevention measures so that one does not negatively affect the other?

Thank you.