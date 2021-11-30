Luizinho Faleiro makes Zero Hour mention on depletion of Goa’s environment

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Mr Chairman Sir,

Twelve of my colleagues are out of this House.

I am very grateful to you for allowing this Zero Hour because this is a very important issue as far as the people of Goa are concerned, and as far as the environment of Goa is concerned.

Sir, I hail from Goa, which is known as an abode of peace and tranquility. We love our environment, we respect our environment. Our forefathers have painstakingly preserved and protected our environment. The Government of Goa today has undertaken major projects that have not only destroyed but devastated our economy, ecology, environment and livelihoods of the people of Goa.

The government of the day has signed for the transportation of 13 million tonnes of coal from Goa to Karnataka. Goa is known as a tourist destination. Goa is known as an international tourist destination, not a coal destination. It is a health hazard, and people are suffering.

We have been given three linear projects. The three linear projects are three cardinal sins on the people of Goa. They are:

Double-tracking of railway line undertaken from Mormugao Port to Karnataka;

Panaji-Belgavi national highway expansion causing immense destruction of environment

Tanmar Power Transmission Project

These projects are mainly for transporting of coal from Goa to the hinterland

These projects have not only devastated our forests but also our wildlife sanctuaries which are the sanctum sanctorum of Goa.

The Mhadei river represents 60 per cent of the lifeline of the people of Goa. We worship our rivers. But the water of Mhadei has been shifted to Karnataka, leading to devastation of the ecology and the environment. Mining has been the backbone of Goa. But successive governments have stopped mining and therefore, two-and-a-half lakh mining-affected people are on the roads. The Rs 35,000 crore of illegal loot, which was mentioned by the Shah Commission and even the Supreme Court, has not been recovered. I would like this Government to ensure that this money is recovered as per the assurance given to the Supreme Court.

The destruction of heritage sites which are protected by UNESCO. They have destroyed the sanctum sanctorum of our wildlife sanctuaries. Today they are destroying the old Goan heritage sites which are protected by UNESCO.