Derek O’Brien states that 80 Treasury Bench MPs should be suspended instead of 12 Opposition MPs

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

Thank you. I will take 45 seconds, that’s all. Sir, we all want Parliament to run, we all want these issues to be brought up. But for the entire Monsoon Session, the Opposition was compelled to do what they did because certain discussions were not allowed.

Sir, you spoke about the sanctity of Parliament. Yes Sir, we want to maintain the sanctity of Parliament. The 12 members should not have been suspended, the 80 members of the Treasury Benches should have been suspended! We walk out in protest. It is not the Opposition’s fault, it is not the Opposition’s fault ….