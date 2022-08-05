Sushmita Dev’s Supplementary Question urging the Railways to make freight rates more affordable for north-east India to lead to more demand and in turn, more jobs in businesses

To be able to recruit more employees, we need to make the network more commercially viable. North-East is an agrarian economy and they cannot afford expensive freight. Will the government consider a way to make the freight rates more affordable in the North-East so that there is more demand and, in turn, there are more jobs?