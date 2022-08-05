Shanta Chhetri’s Supplementary Questions on meagre allocation for Railways projects in Bengal and giving lower priority to DFCs compared to the Bullet Train projec

Sir, my supplementary is: In the Budget 2020-21, the Railway Ministry decided to stop 30 projects launched by Ms.

Mamata Banerjee, especially in rural Bengal. This year, more than 8 Bengalrelated projects have received an allocation of only Rs. 1,000, including new lines in Lakshikantapur-Namkhana, Tarkeshwar-Mogra line, security of

seven stations in Kolkata. What is the reason behind depriving Bengal? सर, मȅयह जानना चाहती हूँिक पिÌचमी बंगाल के िलए क्यȗ केवल एक हजार रुपए का बजट एलोकेशन हुआ? Sir, my second supplementary is this. To run a bullet train, it costs Rs. 200 crores per km. A Dedicated Freight Corridor for daily essential items like sabji, chawal, gram, etc., cost just Rs. 25 crores per km. मȅयह जानना चाहती हूँिक इसमȂआप लोग डीएफसी को क्यȗ ज्यादा Ģायोिरटी नहीं देतेहȅ?