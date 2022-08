Jawhar Sircar’s Supplementary Question on the remedies available to prevent frauds on products having Geographical Indication tags

My only question is: What are the remedies against its misuse? You give me a cup of tea saying that it is Darjeeling Tea. That was not Darjeeling Tea. You give me something and make a fraud out of it. GI has turned out to be a big source of fraud. You can go on duplicating it. What is the remedy that you have?