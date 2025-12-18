Mausam Noor’s Supplementary Question on the reasons for the Union government’s not instituting climate-specific independent scientific assessments for centrally-protected monuments

Thank you, Mr. Chairman, Sir, for giving me this opportunity. The UNFCCC’s 2024 Report on loss and damage recognize cultural heritage as facing both irreversible loss from extreme climate events and slow-onset deterioration due to changing rainfall, humidity, and sea level patterns, requiring new scientific methodologies and policy responses. In this context, why has the Ministry not instituted climate-specific independent scientific assessments for Centrally-protected monuments? Thank you, Sir.