Derek O’Brien’s suggestion to the Chair to increase the number of selected Zero Hour mentions in the ballot from 15 to 18

Sir, I have a suggestion. Sir, I just want to make a suggestion. Under your Chairmanship, in the last one week or ten days,… Yes, Sir, during this Zero Hour, we are covering eighteen to nineteen Zero Hour mentions. But, through the ballot, which we are having in the morning, we are selecting only fifteen Zero Hour mentions. My suggestion is this. Since we are covering eighteen to nineteen, we can ballot for eighteen Zero Hour mentions instead of fifteen. That is all, Sir.