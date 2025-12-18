Mamata Thakur’s Zero Hour mention on the demand for a Bengal regiment

Sir, I thank you for allowing me to speak during Zero Hour. Two Bengali heroes, Rash Behari Bose and Subhas Chandra Bose formed the Indian National Army (INA) to liberate India and played a leading role in ousting British rule. The Cellular Jail in the Andamans stands as a testament to the armed revolution in Bengal and the courage of its people during the freedom struggle. Out of the 585 prisoners detained there, 398 were Bengali revolutionaries. However, it is regrettable that there is no Bengali Regiment in the army of independent India. This implies that the national hero, Subhas Chandra Bose, has no regiment of his own. It is ironic that during British rule, there was a Bengali Regiment in the army during the First World War, but it does not exist in independent India today. While Hindi-speaking candidates can take examinations in Hindi, Bengali youths cannot take them in the Bengali language. Despite this barrier, 54,871 Bengalis are currently serving in the Indian Army. New regiments have been formed in independent India, such as the Naga Regiment and Ladakh Scouts in 1970, and the Sikkim Scouts in 2013. The Naga Regiment has only about 2,400 personnel. If a Bengali Regiment is created, lakhs of eligible Bengali youths will get the opportunity to serve Mother India through the army. The descendants of Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Matangini Hazra, and Surya Sen are ready to dedicate themselves to national security. The absence of a Bengali Regiment in the army of independent India is deeply disappointing. Why has the Union Government not formed a Bengali Regiment? What is the Union Government’s future plan regarding this matter? Do you wish to know more details about the historic 49th Bengali Regiment of the First World War, or regarding the representation of other regiment-based units? Our demand is simply that a regiment be created for us Bengalis. Thank you, Sir.