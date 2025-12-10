Dola Sen’s Supplementary Question on the Union government’s policy, if any, to protect deep-sea fishermen through compensation and rehabilitation

Sir, through you, I would like to know from the Union Government whether the concerned Ministry has any policy to protect the deep sea fishermen through any compensation and rehabilitation scheme and whether the deep sea fishermen get social security as per the law of the land and as per the Constitution. Does the concerned Ministry have any policy to take the concerned State Governments into confidence as per the principles of federalism and as per the Constitution?