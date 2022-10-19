People of Bengal want unity, not division: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the Bijoya programme at the Kawakhali Ground in Siliguri.

Highlights of her speech at the programme:

The Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman has been awarded to 96 puja committees from each of the eight districts of north Bengal. Six thousand clubs in the region which organised Durga Pujas were each given a grant of Rs 60,000 by the state government.

I am extending my best wishes on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami to my brothers and sisters who work in the tea gardens.

I visited the families whose members lost lives in the flash flood in Malbazar. A member from each of those families has been provided with a job by the government. The families have been given an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 1 lakh each to the people who participated in the rescue operation.

Some live in north Bengal, some in the south, but we all live in the same state—Bengal.

If required, like the Bengal Global Business Summit, a North Bengal Business Summit can be organised.

We don’t distinguish between businesspeople. We want all businesspeople to invest in Bengal and provide jobs to the people of the state.

We are planning to build an airport in Hashimara. Three to four more airports will be built in north Bengal, on the scale of Bagdogra.

I want large-scale employment. We don’t want to snatch away anyone’s job.

I request everyone to be happy with their work, to not create trouble.

The people of Bengal want unity, not division.