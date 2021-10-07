Mamata Banerjee takes oath as MLA of the West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday sworn in as an MLA of the West Bengal Assembly by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Ms. Banerjee was sworn in following her victory in the Bhabanipur by-election, which she won by a record margin of 58,835 votes.

On May 5, Ms. Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister after her party returned to power for the third consecutive term, even though she herself lost in the Nandigram constituency by 1,956 votes.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Amirul Islam and Jakir, who won in the by-elections from Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively, were also sworn in by the Governor in the State Assembly.