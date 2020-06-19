We are with the Centre in this hour of need: Mamata Banerjee19th june

“We are with the Centre in this hour of need”, All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee told the press after the all-party meet held today through video conference, in which the prime minister apprised the leaders of parties about the situation on the India-China border.

This follows the deadly clash when Chinese troops attacked Indian soldiers, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel.

Mamata Banerjee said the Central Government should not let China enter the telecom, railway and aviation sectors. She also said that the nation might face some problems initially, but the Chinese should not be allowed to enter these sectors.

In the virtual meeting, she slammed China and its government, stating, “China is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship. The government there can do what it feels like. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the government”.

She praised the prime minister for calling this all-party meeting and expressed Trinamool Congress’ solidarity with the Centre. “The all-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. Trinamool is strongly in solidarity with the government”.

The virtual meeting was attended by leaders from 20 major parties, including many of those in the opposition.