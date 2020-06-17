Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today tweeted her “heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at Galwan Valley” in eastern Ladakh, on the night of June 15. Twenty Army personnel were killed.

She wrote that she was “at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal”. She mentioned both in her tweet – Sepoy Rajesh Orang from Birbhum district and Bipul Roy on General Duty, from Alipurduar district.

She went on to write that though “nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families’ loss”, as a token of gratitude, the State Government would give each of the families Rs 5 lakh.

Mamata Banerjee also announced a government job for one member from each of the families.

A day earlier (on June 16), she had tweeted her tribute to the first three martyrs, which news had come out then. She wrote, “My heart goes out to the families of these brave men. May lord give them strength in this difficult time”.

