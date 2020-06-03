Rs 10,000 for each migrant labourer from PM-CARES: Bangla CM’s appeal to PM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted today that every migrant labourer displaced by the lockdown should be given Rs 10,000 from the PM-CARES relief fund as a “one-time assistance”.

She wrote that since “people have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic”, she was appealing to the Centre to help the migrant labourers, including those in the “unorganised sector”, in this manner.