June 3, 2020
Rs 10,000 for each migrant labourer from PM-CARES: Bangla CM’s appeal to PM
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted today that every migrant labourer displaced by the lockdown should be given Rs 10,000 from the PM-CARES relief fund as a “one-time assistance”.
She wrote that since “people have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic”, she was appealing to the Centre to help the migrant labourers, including those in the “unorganised sector”, in this manner.
With multiple crises in the state, we've decided to increase State Government workforce capacity from 50% to 70%. Continuation of restoration work is one of the top priorities & this workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted and unhindered. (1/3)
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2020