I am always with the country’s interests; will attend the June 21 all-party meeting: Mamata Banerjee

“I am always with the country’s interests and that is why, I will attend the all-party meeting on June 21”, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at today’s press conference held at Nabanna. She was referring to the invitation from the prime minister.

About the tragedy at the Galway Valley border in eastern Ladakh, Mamata Banerjee said, “We feel for all the soldiers who gave their lives for the country”. She also announced Rs 5 lakh for each if the families of the two jawans from Bangla who were martyred in the cold heights of Ladakh on the night of June 15, and a job for one person from each of their families.

Regarding COVID-19, on which she spent the larger part of her time, among other things, she said that a total of 6,566 had been discharged. She also said that the number of those being tested has increased significantly, despite obstacles. Around 9,500 people were being tested every day on an average, which is more than enough for the present.

Highlights of her speech:

On COVID-19

State’s testing has increased, despite obstacles; as on June 16, it is over 3.5 lakh, at around 9,500 every day. This is more than enough for the present.

House-to-house surveillance by ASHA workers: Our ASHA workers have gone to households in Bengal at least 3 to 4 times each, making it 16 crore times that household surveillance has been carried out. I think this is the highest number covered in India.

As of June 16, these visits have found out that there are 1.92 lakh ILI (influenza-like illness) cases and 4,337 SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) cases in Bangla

800 beds are still available for COVID patients

948 ICU beds with 345 ventilators

Active cases on June 16 – 5,386

But the number that are being cured must be highlighted – 50.61% have been cured and discharged

In-patient management system: 104 safe home centres – where persons with mild symptoms can be kept and treated, who do not need hospitalisation – have been created

Doctors will visit these centres twice a day, patients will get food

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is a must; this has to be religiously followed

Sujit Bose had to go out to oversee relief efforts after Cyclone Amphan – that’s how he may have got it

Nirmal Ghosh too has been infected. As soon as you know, you must get treatment and hospitalisation done, depending on the situation of the patient

DO NOT HIDE YOUR STATUS. There is no stigma attached if you get infected

Stability for a patient is essential

Package for interns and house staff who are still studying: Medical interns in hospitals will get a 10% incentive – three times – for working continuously; house staff too will get increments

They will be immediately asked to join work from July 1, after completing studies and getting results

Undergraduate students will also be utilised in their relevant capacities, depending on their technical background, like trainee journalists are deployed for reporting

Private hospitals cannot refuse patients – a meeting will be held with them tomorrow

The number of beds for COVID patients must be displayed and updated every hour

Several workers who have been brought back by flight from Chennai have turned out to be positive

Each state has its own demographic characteristics which need to be studied before drawing conclusions.

Till May 31, positive rate was 2.7%, now it is 3.4%. Why? Trains had started coming in from around May 23. It takes 7 to 14 days to test positive. Those who had returned to Bengal from other States, especially the highly-affected States, had tested positive. According to a report we have collected, migrants form more than 10% of the positive cases. But it is also true that we are below the national average of 5.8%.

On Cyclone Amphan-related relief work

Those getting money are getting it directly in their bank accounts

No beneficiary needs to seek anyone’s help for this

If they have any difficulty, they can approach the local police station

State govt has already disbursed relief under various heads to all the affected – farmers, fishermen, residents

On jawans martyred in Ladakh

We feel for all the soldiers who gave their lives for the country

Rs 5 lakh will be given to their families

A job for one person in their families