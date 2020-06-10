I would still advise private firms to implement work from home as far as possible: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today addressed a press conference to give the latest information on all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangla.

Highlights of her press conference:

Though public transport has started, people are still facing hardship as the Metro and local trains are not running.

Rules regarding attendance in government offices: Government staff up to the deputy secretary level will be staggered into two shifts, one starting at 9.30 am and ending 1.30 pm, the other at 12.30 pm and ending at 5.30 pm. This will decrease the rush during both going to and returning from office.

I would still advise private firms to implement work from home as far as possible.

We have allowed staff to come late.

Even though we are tremendously cash-strapped after the two catastrophes, we are still paying full salaries at the start of the month.

The Centre and some states have decreased salaries, on the other hand.

The lockdown was imposed without any planning.

Masks must be worn at all times outside your home.

I would request private education centres to please not increase tuition fees.

The novel coronavirus is still spreading dangerously; therefore, I would request the public to not stand and crowd in public transport.

22 trains with migrant workers carrying 30,000 people are still to arrive in the State.

Precautions and procedures will have to be maintained; those arriving will be tested within seven days of returning.

Returning workers are being given work under the 100 Days’ Work Scheme.