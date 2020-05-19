Around 3 lakh migrant workers stranded in other states being brought back to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna today. She spoke on various issues including the new rules to be followed during the latest phase of lockdown, bringing back migrant workers, preparing for Cyclone Amphan and the anti-federal conditions imposed on the States if they wanted to avail of the increased borrowing limit through the FRBM route.

Highlights of her press conference:

On lockdown rules:

No curfew, but lockdown will be enforced. People are requested to be socially responsible and not come out between 7 pm and 7 am

Containment zones to be further divided into three parts: Zone A – Affected Zone, Zone B – Buffer Zone, Zone C – Clean Zone

From May 21 all big, medium, and small shops will be opened except in Zone A

From May 21 private offices may be opened with 50% employees

From May 27 hawker markets may be opened on alternate days, using the odd-even formula

Salons and beauty parlours can be opened but sanitisation guidelines for equipment must be followed

Social gatherings allowed with a maximum limit of 15 people

All industries can start working with 50% workforce

On bringing back migrant workers

Around 3 lakh people stranded in other states being brought back to Bengal

Around 235 trains to ferry migrant workers to state

Some trains have already reached the state, a 100-odd are on their way while the permission for another 120-odd trains is being processed

Train fares for migrant workers will be borne by the Bengal government

To tide over the shortage of nurses due to many resigning and going back to their states, local people with suitable backgrounds will be given seven days’ basic training for looking after the basic needs of patients, like taking temperature, sponging, etc.

On preparing for Cyclone Amphan:

24×7 control room already set up

District magistrates have already been alerted and measures have been taken up

Those in cyclone-prone areas in North 24 parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah districts have been cautioned and those living in coastal zones will be moved to cyclone shelters

On the Union finance minister’s recent announcements:

Over four to five days, detailed press conferences were held, but what came out of it? A big rasgulla!

States will be getting only 0.5% through the FRBM route; to get the full 2% (limit increased from 3% to 5%) certain conditions need to be fulfilled but that would go against the federal nature off the Constitution. Therefore, I think it is better to go ahead maintaining our dignity.

Whatever I do will be for the good of the people