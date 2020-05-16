We will bear the cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains: Mamata Banerjee

In a tweet posted today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Bangla Government has decided to “bear the entire cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal”. She stressed separately that “no migrant will be charged”.

The chief minister also attached to the tweet a letter written in this regard by the government’s chief secretary to the chairman of the Railway Board. In the letter too, it has been specifically mentioned that “instructions may accordingly be issued to the concerned Railway officials that no costs may be claimed from those boarding these Shramik Special trains, destined for West Bengal, at the station of origin”.

Through this decision, the humane face of the Trinamool Congress Government has once again come to the fore.