Some political parties are resorting to spreading riots and communal tension in Bangla: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed via video conferencing officials of the Panchayats and Rural Development Department. She told them that their duty should be to ensure that Bangla is kept as safe as possible from the grip of the coronavirus. Alongside this, they must also ensure that the economy does not break down.

She also made another important point. She said some political parties are resorting to spreading riots and communal tension, which should never be done.

Highlights of her address:

We have to fight COVID through proper treatment.

The migrant workers would be screened and if found asymptomatic, would be sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

More people would be employed under the 100 Days’ Work Scheme.

The district magistrates will have meetings with their respective superintendents of police and ensure completion of work under the 100 Days’ Work Scheme, with help from gram sabhas and zilla parishads.

The 100 Days’ Work scheme has to resume immediately by all the departments.

The Panchayats Department should ensure proper participation in the 100 Days’ Work Scheme. They should ensure a three-fold increase in the workforce to complete the schemes already announced. Migrant workers who have returned to the State can also be included.

Most of the works like 10 lakh homes under Bangla Awas Yojana to be completed by September-end.

11 lakh Kisan Credit Cards to be distributed

Workers in the unorganised sectors would be provided proper ration till September for free. The respective district magistrates have to ensure that.

The Joy Bangla scheme and distribution of ration shops should function properly.

All government buses will ply with 20 passengers. Private buses can decide their fares but they will also have to restrict to 20 passengers.

Red Zones to be divided into three divisions – A, B and C. The A zone should be barricaded, less so the B zones, and in the C zones, shops can function.

Patients with chronic problems should be careful as if they become affected with COVID-19, it will become very tough to save them.

In places like markets, keep a distance equivalent to ‘2 hands’ amongst yourselves.

We have been able to cure 25 per cent of the patients. My congratulations to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are working so hard.

ASHA workers have visited 5.4 crore houses to carry out surveys.

This is a disease spread by people but then do not discriminate against people on the basis of being affected by the virus.

Let masks be a part of your attire; wear gloves before touching objects outside home.

Under Bangla Awas Yojana, we have to construct 10 lakh houses in the next three to four months.

Kisan Credit Cards numbering 11 lakh can be distributed.

District magistrates will ensure that, under the Krishak Bandhu Scheme, all eligible people get Rs 2,500 per acre by May 20.

The rural awakening that Bangla is witnessing will become a model for the country in the future.

Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are more affected. All areas with high human density have been severely affected.

We have created a Rs 10 lakh-worth Swasthya Sathi Scheme for health workers, police and journalists; its duration would be increased to the end of July.

Rs 1 lakh each has been given to 53 people, and Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who died.

The district magistrates (DM) should make advisories for social media teams to oversee ‘hate posts’.

I’ve told the DM of Hooghly to send me the list of actions taken in Telinipara by today.