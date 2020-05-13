All what PM said yesterday amounts to a big zero: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today addressed the media to talk about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the prime minister. She heavily criticized it, saying it amounted to a big zero.

Highlights:

All that the PM said yesterday amounts to a big zero

What FM Amit Mitra pointed out is true, that Rs 10 lakh crore has already been given, and cash available will be only 2% of GDP

Public spending by the Centre is nothing

No additional grants nothing, nothing for the unorganised sector

All of this is an eyewash, taking the people for a ride

There could have been some exemptions announced, but there was nothing

By adding zeros to your speech, you are giving zero to the people

The Centre has given nothing to the States

But we will continue to be beside the people

Money is being transferred under various schemes to the people of Bangla even though we don’t have funds

Ad hoc bonus has been increased in the State. It is now at Rs 4,200

Festival advance will be Rs 10,000

Officials of zilla parishads and panchayat samitis will get 15% bonus

All these bonuses will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 400 crore

10 lakh houses will be built in rural areas under the new Matir Shrishti Scheme

The scheme will be applicable to Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Jhargram, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur

Sentinel survey has started in the State; various epidemics will be studied

Tomorrow and day after Nabanna will undergo comprehensive sanitisation – hence no briefing from here