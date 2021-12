Sushmita Dev intervenes during Short Duration Discussion to ask for revoking of suspension of 12 MPs – Intervention 3

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the suspension of the 12 Honourable Members of this House is totally undemocratic and illegal. We request the suspension to be removed. They should be allowed to participate … (Chair intervenes) This is important, the Short Duration Discussion, but it is my humble request, Sir, please revoke the suspension … (Chair intervenes)