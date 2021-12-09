Saugata Roy asks Supplementary Questions on the manufacturing of small aircraft for air taxi services and regulating the services

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

China has already built up its own aircraft manufacturing capacity. Brazil has nationalised Embraer and manufacturing planes. Now, with respect to buying small aircraft, IndiGo has ordered 50 ATR 72. These smaller aircraft are necessary for local air taxi connectivity under the UDAN Scheme. I also know, as the Minister has rightly mentioned, that Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerospace and Bharat Forge have the capacity to manufacture aircraft. Only Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, has been a non-starter.

May I know from the Honourable Minister, whether the Ministry has planned any replacement for ATR 72?

Secondly, is the Ministry setting up any system for regulating air taxi services, for flying short distances, under the UDAN Scheme?