Sushmita Dev intervenes during Short Duration Discussion to ask for revoking of suspension of 12 MPs – Intervention 1

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, just 30 seconds. This is a very important discussion, on the new variant Omicron variant, but Sir, what is equally important is that our 12 Honourable Members are suspended. They should be allowed to participate … (Chair intervenes) We all want them to participate in this issue … (Chair intervenes). Sir, I’m doing my duty and I expect the Chair to ask them to return … (Chair intervenes)