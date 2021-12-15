Sukhendu Sekhar Roy intervenes during the Short Duration Discussion on the effect of the Omicron variant-caused COVID-19 to request for expungement of some of the Minister’s words as per Rule 177

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Rule 177, regarding Short Duration Discussion, says: “If the Chairman is satisfied, after calling for such information from the member who has given notice and from the Minister as he may consider necessary, that the matter is urgent and is of sufficient public importance to be raised in the Council at an early date, he may admit the notice and in consultation with the Leader of the Council fix the date on which such matter may be taken up for discussion and allow such time for discussion, not exceeding two and a half hours, as he may consider appropriate in the circumstances.”

The Honourable Minister, while speaking just now, two minutes back, said, “We have decided to allow the Opposition.” Who is he to decide? Only the Chair can decide. The Minister cannot decide, the Chairman can decide. Therefore, those words should be expunged.