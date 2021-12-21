Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raises a Point of Order regarding the responsibility of the Chair

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is my Point of Order under rule 259. When the Honourable Member was pressing for division, the Chair asked him to ensure that everybody goes back to their seats. But as per this rule, it is for the Chairman to do so. I quote: “The Chairman shall preserve order and shall have all powers necessary for the purpose of enforcing his decisions.” So, it is the duty of the Chair … (intervention by Chair)